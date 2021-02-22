Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 1,783.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.03% of Forterra worth $22,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forterra alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

FRTA stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. Forterra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.