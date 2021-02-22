Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

