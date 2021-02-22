Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.90 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of CVE FOM opened at C$0.89 on Friday. Foran Mining has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.92 million and a PE ratio of -111.25.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that comprises 38 claims covering an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

