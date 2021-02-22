Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.90 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Shares of CVE FOM opened at C$0.89 on Friday. Foran Mining has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.92 million and a PE ratio of -111.25.
Foran Mining Company Profile
