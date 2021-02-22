FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Shares Gap Up to $0.71

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.71, but opened at C$0.79. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 7,204 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$21.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04.

In other news, Director John W. Olcott purchased 35,714 shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$25,834.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,765.09.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

