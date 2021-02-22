Flash (FLASH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $235.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Flash has a market cap of $4.56 million and $235.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.01 or 0.00499463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00090483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00061569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.27 or 0.00441269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027763 BTC.

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

