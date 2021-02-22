Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 3,774 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMX. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 420,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $12.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

