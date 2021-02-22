Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 3,193 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Energous worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WATT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Energous during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Energous during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energous by 236.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Energous during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WATT opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Energous Co. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $322.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Energous Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

