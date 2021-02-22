First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Nomad Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,518,000 after buying an additional 2,486,242 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,235,000 after buying an additional 1,166,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,379,000 after buying an additional 801,299 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,343,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 344,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 233,158 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

