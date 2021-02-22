First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,496 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.63% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $157.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.91. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

