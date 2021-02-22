First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its position in WesBanco by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at $731,082.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Insiders sold 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $334,410 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

