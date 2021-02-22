First Trust Advisors LP Invests $3.40 Million in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 84,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Shares of HAIN opened at $43.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

