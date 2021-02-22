First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,917 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 108,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.18.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

