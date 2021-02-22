First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.49 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Capri worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $45.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Capri’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

