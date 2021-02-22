First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after acquiring an additional 141,849 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,310,000 after acquiring an additional 68,233 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $166.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.95. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

