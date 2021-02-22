First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Equities research analysts at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Reliance Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get First Reliance Bancshares alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. First Reliance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Reliance Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and deposit insurance products. It also provides personal loans, including unsecured, auto, real estate, overdraft protection, and other loans, as well as home equity line of credit; business loans, such as business installment, commercial real estate, and overdraft protection loans, as well as business lines of credit; mortgage loans; and debit and credit card services.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for First Reliance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reliance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.