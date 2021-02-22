Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar Sells 603 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.15, for a total transaction of C$18,177.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$856,992.21.

FTT stock opened at C$31.93 on Monday. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.59 and a 1-year high of C$32.34. The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97.

FTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.28.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

