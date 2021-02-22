Financial Survey: Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) versus Mondial Ventures (OTCMKTS:MNVN)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and Mondial Ventures (OTCMKTS:MNVN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Southern Copper and Mondial Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 5 3 0 0 1.38 Mondial Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern Copper presently has a consensus price target of $46.06, suggesting a potential downside of 42.00%. Given Southern Copper’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Mondial Ventures.

Volatility and Risk

Southern Copper has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mondial Ventures has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern Copper and Mondial Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $7.29 billion 8.43 $1.49 billion $1.92 41.36 Mondial Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Mondial Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and Mondial Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 17.17% 18.67% 7.95% Mondial Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Mondial Ventures on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and three SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 37,622 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 147,974 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 63,453 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 42,615 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,298 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

Mondial Ventures Company Profile

Mondial Ventures, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. It holds interests in the North 40 acres of the J.B. Tubb Leasehold Estate/Amoco Crawar field comprising three well heads and three well bores; and in the South 40 acres of the Highland Production Company No. 2 well-bore located in Ward County, Texas. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

