Financial Life Advisors Sells 185 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Life Advisors cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,002,000 after purchasing an additional 320,208 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.18. 735,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,944,760. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

