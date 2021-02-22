Financial Life Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Financial Life Advisors lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 2.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $174.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.89. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

