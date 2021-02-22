Financial Comparison: First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) vs. First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Business Financial Services pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First US Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares First US Bancshares and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First US Bancshares 6.19% 3.38% 0.35% First Business Financial Services 13.73% 8.46% 0.71%

Volatility & Risk

First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First US Bancshares and First Business Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Business Financial Services has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.78%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than First US Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First US Bancshares and First Business Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First US Bancshares $48.95 million 1.15 $4.57 million N/A N/A First Business Financial Services $109.23 million 1.69 $23.32 million $2.68 8.09

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats First US Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company's loan products include loans for the development of residential housing projects, development of commercial and industrial use property, and purchase and improvement of raw land; mortgage loans on one-to-four family residential properties and secured by apartment buildings; home equity loans and lines of credit; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; loans for agricultural production; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and automobile, household and personal, and other direct consumer installment loans. It also provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture, as well as reinsures or underwrites credit life, and credit accident and health insurance policies. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 20 banking offices located in Birmingham, Bucksville, Butler, Calera, Centreville, Columbiana, Gilbertown, Grove Hill, Harpersville, Jackson, Thomasville, Tuscaloosa, and Woodstock, Alabama; Knoxville and Powell, Tennessee; and Rose Hill and Ewing, Virginia, as well as loan production offices in Mobile, Alabama and the Chattanooga, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, credit card, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based financing, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans. It also provides lines of credit and term loans to businesses collateralized by commercial real estate, accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, and securities. The company holds an equity investment in a Madison, Wisconsin community development project; and invests in marketable securities and tax-exempt loans. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

