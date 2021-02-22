Financial Analysis: Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) vs. HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heyu Biological Technology and HEXO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A HEXO 6 7 3 0 1.81

HEXO has a consensus target price of $1.95, indicating a potential downside of 75.86%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and HEXO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $160,000.00 148.42 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A HEXO $60.46 million 16.29 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -8.40

Heyu Biological Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of 7.46, indicating that its stock price is 646% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -239.29% N/A -51.82% HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35%

Summary

Heyu Biological Technology beats HEXO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc. and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018. Heyu Biological Technology Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

