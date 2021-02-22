FIL Ltd Sells 74,469 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74,469 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.07% of Equifax worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Equifax by 545.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $176.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.59. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $196.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

