FIL Ltd Sells 1,022,417 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

FIL Ltd cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022,417 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $290.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.28. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.25.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

