FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $34,367,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,508,000 after acquiring an additional 284,387 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $11,579,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,125,000 after purchasing an additional 147,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $93.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.19. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

