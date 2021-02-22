FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $160.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.48 and a 200 day moving average of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $162.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

