FIL Ltd Has $19.64 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Virtu Financial worth $19,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,656,000 after buying an additional 179,959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 199,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 170,042 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

VIRT opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

