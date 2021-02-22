Fidelity National Financial (FNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FNF opened at $40.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $44.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

