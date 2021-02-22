FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Reduced by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.51. 21,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,635. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.67 and a 200 day moving average of $254.42. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

