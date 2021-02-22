FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,435.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,232.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,078.78. The company has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a PE ratio of 914.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

