FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.58 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

NYSE:BABA opened at $263.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $713.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.29 and its 200-day moving average is $269.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

