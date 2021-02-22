FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $332.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

