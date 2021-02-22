FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 101.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

