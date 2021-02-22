FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after buying an additional 332,369 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after buying an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,293,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,005,000 after buying an additional 101,923 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $594.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $249.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $543.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.64. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

