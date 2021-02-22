FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,112 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock opened at $124.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average is $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $160.59.

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

