Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Fauquier Bankshares has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBSS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.83. 13,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fauquier Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.04%.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

