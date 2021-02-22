Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FTHM. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90. Fathom has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $56.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

