Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.93.

Fastly stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.10.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $731,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,511,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,629,855. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

