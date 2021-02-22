Fastforward Innovations (LON:FFWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.50

Fastforward Innovations Limited (LON:FFWD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 6559947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.24. The firm has a market cap of £26.84 million and a PE ratio of 12.27.

Fastforward Innovations Company Profile (LON:FFWD)

FastForward Innovations Limited, formerly Kuala Innovations Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investing policy is to invest in and/or acquire companies and/or projects within the natural resources and/or energy sector. The Company offers investments for entrepreneurs to develop technologies that solve problems in their industries.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastforward Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastforward Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.