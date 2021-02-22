Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,883 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

