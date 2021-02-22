Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 375.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.