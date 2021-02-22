Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Sells $1,125,000.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Exelixis stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Exelixis by 29.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 134.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,684 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 12.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

