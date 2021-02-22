Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cormark increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.20.

TSE EIF traded up C$0.84 on Monday, reaching C$40.65. The company had a trading volume of 98,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,779. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 35.40. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$12.57 and a 1 year high of C$43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

