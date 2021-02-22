Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down to $12.29

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $11.22. Evolus shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 4,437 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

The company has a market cap of $394.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 878.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

