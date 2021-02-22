EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

EVERTEC stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,236.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,594.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

