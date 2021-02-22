Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $91.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.15.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,075. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,239 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,641,000 after buying an additional 310,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.