Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EVRI. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.13.

Everi stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 3.08.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,250 shares of company stock worth $1,258,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

