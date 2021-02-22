Everex (EVX) Price Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Everex token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001221 BTC on exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00058825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.86 or 0.00775125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00042503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058917 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00039467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.17 or 0.04530693 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.