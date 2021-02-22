Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Holdings Lowered by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 106.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $239.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.27. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $290.06. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.55.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.