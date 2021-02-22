Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) Shares Gap Down to $0.50

Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.50, but opened at C$0.44. Eve & Co Incorporated shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 18,809 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.57.

Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Eve & Co Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

