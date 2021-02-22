Era Swap (ES) Market Cap Hits $144,340.34

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a market cap of $144,340.34 and $399,037.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Era Swap has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00057667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.12 or 0.00740551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00040807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00057369 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00018934 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.19 or 0.04404610 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

Era Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.